Frustrated Owner Sets Electric Scooter Ablaze: A Shocking Protest Against Ather Energy

Parthasarathy, a 38-year-old from Thirumullaivayal, set his electric scooter on fire outside the Ather Energy showroom in Ambattur to protest recurring faults and costly repairs. Despite promises from showroom staff to address his grievances, Parthasarathy remained upset, leading to police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST
scooter
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man from Thirumullaivayal dramatically set fire to his electric scooter in front of an Ather Energy showroom in Ambattur. Parthasarathy, the man in question, took this drastic step in protest of constant faults and mounting repair costs, leaving onlookers in shock.

The incident, quickly spreading across social media, highlighted Parthasarathy's unmet demands. Showroom staff attempted to calm the situation, promising immediate inspection and resolution of his concerns. Despite these assurances, Parthasarathy remained insistent, prompting police to intervene and extinguish the flames.

Parthasarathy, frustrated by repeated repairs required since buying the scooter three years ago, contends the maintenance costs have surpassed the original price. An unnamed showroom representative described this as an "isolated incident," cautioning against damaging the brand's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

