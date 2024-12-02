Left Menu

Uber's Shikara Service: A Modern Twist on Kashmir's Cultural Tradition

Uber launched a Shikara boat hailing service on Dal Lake, Kashmir, introducing tech to traditional transport. While operators are divided about its impact, the service promises fixed rates and no fees for operators. Uber Shikara aims to enhance tourist experiences amidst a slowly recovering regional tourism landscape.

Updated: 02-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:02 IST
Uber has introduced a water transport service on Dal Lake in Kashmir, allowing tourists to book rides on the iconic Shikara boats known for their ornate designs and canopies.

This marks Uber's inaugural water service in India, although similar services are operational in London and several other cities worldwide.

With around 4,000 Shikara boats available, Uber pledges no service fees, allowing the full payment to benefit local operators, although opinions are split on its anticipated impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

