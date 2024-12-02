Left Menu

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Steps Down Amid Strategic Overhaul

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is stepping down after leading the company for under four years. Amid a challenging period for Intel, Gelsinger's departure comes before completing a plan to regain chip manufacturing leadership. Interim co-CEOs await as the search for a permanent successor begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:06 IST
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Steps Down Amid Strategic Overhaul
Pat Gelsinger

Intel's Chief Executive, Pat Gelsinger, has resigned, stepping down after less than four years at the helm. This change in leadership occurs as the iconic American chipmaker continues its search for a permanent replacement while facing intensified competition in the semiconductor industry.

Gelsinger's ambitious four-year plan to reclaim industry dominance left unfinished, lingering over the company's journey to produce leading-edge chips. Despite assurances to investors and U.S. officials supporting Intel's comeback efforts, the fruition of these plans will only be visible next year.

As the company battles market challenges, Gelsinger leaves Intel's share price more than halved this year. David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus will serve as interim co-CEOs, guiding the firm while the board forms a search committee to find a new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024