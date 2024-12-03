Left Menu

Vector Consulting Group's Innovative Internship Experience

Vector Consulting Group has recruited 21 interns from top B-schools to provide them with real-world exposure through direct involvement in client projects. This initiative reflects the company's unique approach in the consulting domain, focusing on growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:20 IST
Vector Consulting Group's Innovative Internship Experience
  • Country:
  • United States

Vector Consulting Group, one of India's leading management consulting firms, recently recruited 21 interns from top-tier business schools, including IIMs and XLRI.

The program offers students direct exposure to ongoing projects, allowing them to gain invaluable, hands-on experience in the consulting field.

Vector's unique internship model stands out for its focus on real-world application and professional growth, a strategy that aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in consulting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024