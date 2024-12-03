Vector Consulting Group's Innovative Internship Experience
Vector Consulting Group has recruited 21 interns from top B-schools to provide them with real-world exposure through direct involvement in client projects. This initiative reflects the company's unique approach in the consulting domain, focusing on growth and innovation.
Vector Consulting Group, one of India's leading management consulting firms, recently recruited 21 interns from top-tier business schools, including IIMs and XLRI.
The program offers students direct exposure to ongoing projects, allowing them to gain invaluable, hands-on experience in the consulting field.
Vector's unique internship model stands out for its focus on real-world application and professional growth, a strategy that aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in consulting.
