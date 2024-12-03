Left Menu

Godrej Properties Raises Rs 6,000 Crore to Turbocharge Real Estate Ambitions

Godrej Properties Ltd raised Rs 6,000 crore through a QIP, attracting significant interest from institutional investors. The funds will enhance business expansion amid robust demand for residential plots and apartments. With its net worth increased and gearing ratio improved, the company is poised for continued growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:28 IST
Godrej Properties Raises Rs 6,000 Crore to Turbocharge Real Estate Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic financial maneuver, Godrej Properties Ltd has successfully raised Rs 6,000 crore by capitalizing on strong institutional investor interest. The funds were garnered through a highly anticipated Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), aimed at bolstering the company's business expansion in response to high demand in the real estate sector.

The QIP issue, launched on November 27th, saw Godrej Properties dilute nearly 8% of its equity at Rs 2,595 per share, representing a slight discount from the floor price. Notable investors, including Singapore's GIC, SBI Pension, and others, participated eagerly, showcasing the offering's robustness with a demand nearly four times its size.

The capital infusion significantly boosts Godrej Properties' net worth by over 50% and reduces its gearing ratio. According to Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej, the raised capital will fortify the company's balance sheet and business development strategies, sustaining its momentum of rapid growth and market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024