Choppy Trading on Wall Street as Jobs Report Looms

On Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes experienced choppy trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had set record highs in the previous session, and attention is now on the closely watched jobs report set to be released later this week.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the monthly payroll figures, a crucial indicator for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Currently, job openings in the U.S. have exceeded expectations, reaching 7.744 million in October.

Major market movements included Tesla's shares slipping due to declining China sales and U.S. Steel's drop after political opposition to a potential purchase. The increasing number of highs and lows in major indices indicates volatile market dynamics.

