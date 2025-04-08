Israel Greenlights Advanced Transit Terminals Boosting Public Transport
Israel's National Planning and Building Committee has approved new transportation terminals in key cities to enhance public transit infrastructure. These facilities, part of the National Infrastructure Plan 153, will improve public transport operations and include electric bus charging stations and passenger services. The proposal now awaits government approval.
In a significant development aimed at bolstering Israel's public transportation network, the National Planning and Building Committee (NPB) has sanctioned the construction of three state-of-the-art transit terminals. This approval aligns with Transportation Minister Miri Regev's strategic infrastructure expansion agenda.
The terminal sites, located in Rishon LeZion, Ashkelon North, and Kiryat Hatakshav, form a crucial part of National Infrastructure Plan 153. They are poised to support the operation of public transportation buses, with the promise of significantly enhancing the quality and reach of Israel's transit systems.
Key features of these facilities include operational bus parking, electric bus charging stations, and amenities for drivers and passengers. The ICT Center facility, notably, will integrate passenger drop-off and pick-up points, alongside essential passenger services. Following the committee's approval, the plan will be forwarded to the government, marking a pivotal step towards its implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
