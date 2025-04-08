Left Menu

Newcastle's Triumph: Murphy's Double and Monga's Record-breaking Debut

Jacob Murphy scored two early goals as Newcastle defeated Leicester 3-0 in the Premier League. Jeremy Monga made history as the second youngest league player, while Leicester continued their losing streak. Newcastle climbed to fifth place, highlighting Murphy's pivotal role and Monga's memorable debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leicester | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jacob Murphy delivered a standout performance in the Premier League as he netted twice within the first 11 minutes, steering Newcastle to a commanding 3-0 victory over Leicester.

The match also saw Jeremy Monga make history by becoming the second youngest player to appear in the Premier League, debuting at 15 years and 271 days.

As Newcastle celebrated, Leicester lamented their eighth consecutive home defeat, leaving them struggling at the bottom of the league. Newcastle's win propelled them to fifth place, thanks in large part to Murphy's early strikes and Monga's historic appearance.

