Chaos on the Road: Drunk Driver’s Rampage Leaves 3 Dead
A drunk SUV driver caused chaos over a seven-km stretch, killing three people and injuring six. The driver, Usman Khan, a 62-year-old factory owner, lost control of his vehicle, hitting pedestrians and vehicles. Police detained Khan, and a medical test confirmed his heavy intoxication at the time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A chaotic scene unfolded as a drunk SUV driver left a trail of destruction over a seven-kilometer stretch, resulting in three fatalities and six severe injuries, police stated.
The incident saw the vehicle plow through pedestrians and vehicles from MI road to the narrow lanes under Nahargarh police station area. The 62-year-old driver, Usman Khan, allegedly lost control due to heavy intoxication.
Police intervened when the SUV became trapped in a narrow lane. Khan was promptly detained. An FIR was lodged, and authorities dispatched additional officers to the scene to maintain order amid rising tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Law and Order: Yogi Adityanath's Policing Reforms
Rawalpindi Crime Surge Raises Alarm Over Public Safety
Fadnavis Calls for Opposition Overhaul Amid Law and Order Challenges in Maharashtra
BJP's Battle in Bengal: Protests Erupt Over Police Action
Assam Faces Travel Restrictions Amid Law and Order Concerns