Left Menu

Chaos on the Road: Drunk Driver’s Rampage Leaves 3 Dead

A drunk SUV driver caused chaos over a seven-km stretch, killing three people and injuring six. The driver, Usman Khan, a 62-year-old factory owner, lost control of his vehicle, hitting pedestrians and vehicles. Police detained Khan, and a medical test confirmed his heavy intoxication at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:51 IST
Chaos on the Road: Drunk Driver’s Rampage Leaves 3 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic scene unfolded as a drunk SUV driver left a trail of destruction over a seven-kilometer stretch, resulting in three fatalities and six severe injuries, police stated.

The incident saw the vehicle plow through pedestrians and vehicles from MI road to the narrow lanes under Nahargarh police station area. The 62-year-old driver, Usman Khan, allegedly lost control due to heavy intoxication.

Police intervened when the SUV became trapped in a narrow lane. Khan was promptly detained. An FIR was lodged, and authorities dispatched additional officers to the scene to maintain order amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025