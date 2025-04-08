Chaos on the Road: Drunk Driver’s Rampage Leaves 3 Dead

A chaotic scene unfolded as a drunk SUV driver left a trail of destruction over a seven-kilometer stretch, resulting in three fatalities and six severe injuries, police stated.

The incident saw the vehicle plow through pedestrians and vehicles from MI road to the narrow lanes under Nahargarh police station area. The 62-year-old driver, Usman Khan, allegedly lost control due to heavy intoxication.

Police intervened when the SUV became trapped in a narrow lane. Khan was promptly detained. An FIR was lodged, and authorities dispatched additional officers to the scene to maintain order amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)