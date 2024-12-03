Vietnam Real Estate Mogul's Death Sentence Stirs Economic Worries

The Vietnamese court on Tuesday maintained the death sentence for real estate magnate Truong My Lan, found guilty of a $12.5 billion fraud case. However, the court stated that her sentence could be lowered to life imprisonment if she returns $11 billion of her fraudulent gains.

This colossal financial scandal has stirred anxiety within Vietnam's economy, raising questions about possible fraudulent activities in other banks and businesses. The apprehension comes at a critical time when Vietnam aims to attract foreign businesses amidst global supply chain shifts away from China.

Lan's high-profile arrest comes as part of Vietnam's intensified anti-corruption campaign, and its scale necessitated two separate trials. Her conviction marks a significant episode in Vietnam's ongoing efforts to tackle financial crimes and restore public trust in its financial institutions.

