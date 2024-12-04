SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

South Western Railway is set to become the first British train operator to return to public ownership as part of a Labour government initiative to overhaul the nation's railway system. The Department for Transport announced the renationalisation will occur next year, covering services from London Waterloo station.

SWR, one of the UK's largest commuter services, is currently operated by FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR. Initially privatised in the 1990s, Britain's rail services have seen several operators renationalised following poor performance. The government aims to establish a publicly owned Great British Railways to manage passenger rail contracts as private firms lose their franchises.

The decision follows years of criticism over prolonged delays, cancellations, and inefficiencies exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and industrial unrest. The government plans for services in southern England and East Anglia to return to public management by autumn 2025 under a new entity, Operator Limited, which will eventually integrate into Great British Railways.

