Bombay High Court Denies Bail in 2020 Palghar Mob Lynching

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday declined bail for four individuals accused in the mob lynching case involving two sadhus and their driver in Palghar, Maharashtra. Justice Neela Gokhale cited sufficient prima facie evidence against the accused when denying bail to Rajesh Rao, Sunil Dalvi, Sajanua Burkud, and Vinod Rao.

In her decision, Justice Gokhale emphasized the importance of balancing individual liberty with societal interests. She noted that the collective interest of a community might outweigh personal liberty rights, and that the ground of parity is not applicable due to varying roles each accused person played.

The High Court instructed the CBI to expedite its investigation. The prosecution alleges that the villagers suspected the sadhus of being child kidnappers, triggering the fatal attack. Despite 42 accused having received bail, CCTV footage purportedly shows involvement by the four now denied bail.

