Punjab Congress Claims AAP's Election Wins Questionable Amid Controversy

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring insists that recent election results illuminate shortcomings in AAP’s governance. Allegations include vote margins manipulated under pressure, misuse of power, and public discontent. The Congress leader has approached the High Court demanding vote count videography to ensure electoral transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:34 IST
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of recent local body election results, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suggested that the narrow victory margins achieved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reveal manipulated outcomes and public dissatisfaction. Citing election figures now available, Warring claimed that AAP secured nearly 70 percent of its seats by mere 10-vote leads or less.

He further argued that these disputed results undermine AAP's claims of a decisive mandate, attributing the outcome instead to electoral manipulation and the undue advantage of incumbency. Warring claimed that numerous instances reveal potential pressure on election officials to favor AAP winners despite opposition leads.

To address these concerns, Warring has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, advocating for mandatory videography of vote counts to preserve election integrity. The petition underscores the vulnerability of the electoral process to manipulation and calls for reforms to ensure fairness in the Zila Parishad elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

