L&T Partners with n0c Tech to Revolutionize Carbon Capture

Larsen & Toubro, India's premier engineering and construction giant, has announced a strategic alliance with climate tech startup n0c Tech to roll out cost-efficient and compact carbon capture technology across diverse industrial sectors. This partnership aims at providing these sectors, including steel, cement, and oil & gas, with innovative decarbonization solutions.

The Director of Energy at L&T, Subramanian Sarma, highlighted the significant demand for practical, low-cost decarbonization technology among its clients. n0c Tech's cutting-edge carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology has been independently tested by the IIT Delhi Material Science Laboratory and DTU Chemical Laboratory. It showed a 93% carbon removal efficiency with significantly lower energy consumption compared to existing technologies.

The collaboration promises economic benefits for industrial emitters by offering various revenue generation opportunities. These include the sale of premium carbon credits and green products, further bolstered by government incentives like 45Q Tax Credits. Early adopters such as Naxome demonstrate the growing industry trust in n0c Tech's solutions, further validated by orders from leading companies like Indian Oil Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)