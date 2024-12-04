Left Menu

L&T Partners with n0c Tech to Revolutionize Carbon Capture

L&T and n0c Tech collaborate to introduce low-cost, compact carbon capture technology across multiple industrial sectors. The partnership aims to deliver effective decarbonization solutions, validated by independent tests, promising financial viability for industry leaders. Industry adoption is increasing, bolstered by government backing and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:26 IST
L&T Partners with n0c Tech to Revolutionize Carbon Capture
Larsen and Toubro with n0c tech carbon capture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro, India's premier engineering and construction giant, has announced a strategic alliance with climate tech startup n0c Tech to roll out cost-efficient and compact carbon capture technology across diverse industrial sectors. This partnership aims at providing these sectors, including steel, cement, and oil & gas, with innovative decarbonization solutions.

The Director of Energy at L&T, Subramanian Sarma, highlighted the significant demand for practical, low-cost decarbonization technology among its clients. n0c Tech's cutting-edge carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology has been independently tested by the IIT Delhi Material Science Laboratory and DTU Chemical Laboratory. It showed a 93% carbon removal efficiency with significantly lower energy consumption compared to existing technologies.

The collaboration promises economic benefits for industrial emitters by offering various revenue generation opportunities. These include the sale of premium carbon credits and green products, further bolstered by government incentives like 45Q Tax Credits. Early adopters such as Naxome demonstrate the growing industry trust in n0c Tech's solutions, further validated by orders from leading companies like Indian Oil Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024