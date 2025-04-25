Tensions Flare at Line of Control: Analyzing the Recent Exchange
The Indian Army responded to the Pakistan military's firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir without any reported casualties. The escalation follows a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, intensifying tensions between the two countries.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday night, the Indian Army engaged in a defensive response to firing initiated by the Pakistan military along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to military sources.
Despite the escalation in hostilities, no casualties have been reported on either side thus far. This occurrence exacerbates ongoing tensions following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 civilian lives.
Details remain scant as further information is awaited, but military sources confirm that the exchange involved small arms fire from multiple locations along the LoC, with India responding effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
