Unity and Disruption: Anzac Day Ceremonies Across Australia and New Zealand
Anzac Day commemorations in Australia and New Zealand saw thousands gather for dawn services. Notably, Indigenous ceremonies faced disruptions in Melbourne and Perth. Political figures paused campaigns to honor the day. The event marks the 1915 Gallipoli landing, with ceremonies emphasizing remembrance and unity while facing some political and social tensions.
On Friday, cities across Australia and New Zealand were filled with crowds attending dawn services and street marches in commemoration of the war dead on Anzac Day. This annual event, significant in both nations, pays tribute to those who fought in past conflicts, especially at Gallipoli in 1915.
Political figures, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton, paused their electoral campaigns out of respect for the day. Dutton attended a service in Brisbane, while Albanese joined thousands at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Simultaneously, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon traveled to Gallipoli.
However, the day's solemnity was marred by disruptions in Melbourne and Perth, where hecklers interrupted Indigenous welcome ceremonies. This highlighted underlying social tensions, as noted by Veteran Affairs Minister Matt Keogh, who condemned such actions as disrespectful to the spirit of commemoration.
