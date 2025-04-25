Left Menu

Unity and Disruption: Anzac Day Ceremonies Across Australia and New Zealand

Anzac Day commemorations in Australia and New Zealand saw thousands gather for dawn services. Notably, Indigenous ceremonies faced disruptions in Melbourne and Perth. Political figures paused campaigns to honor the day. The event marks the 1915 Gallipoli landing, with ceremonies emphasizing remembrance and unity while facing some political and social tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-04-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 07:33 IST
Unity and Disruption: Anzac Day Ceremonies Across Australia and New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Friday, cities across Australia and New Zealand were filled with crowds attending dawn services and street marches in commemoration of the war dead on Anzac Day. This annual event, significant in both nations, pays tribute to those who fought in past conflicts, especially at Gallipoli in 1915.

Political figures, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton, paused their electoral campaigns out of respect for the day. Dutton attended a service in Brisbane, while Albanese joined thousands at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Simultaneously, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon traveled to Gallipoli.

However, the day's solemnity was marred by disruptions in Melbourne and Perth, where hecklers interrupted Indigenous welcome ceremonies. This highlighted underlying social tensions, as noted by Veteran Affairs Minister Matt Keogh, who condemned such actions as disrespectful to the spirit of commemoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025