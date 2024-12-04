Moglix and DPIIT Join Forces to Boost Manufacturing Startups

Moglix, a B2B e-commerce platform, announced a collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for a manufacturing incubation programme.

This initiative targets growth-phase startups by providing essential tools and opportunities to aid their progress, particularly in sectors such as chemicals, automotive, and green energy.

Over 25 startups will benefit from Moglix's mentor network, supply chain, and financial support, aiming to create a sustainable, innovation-driven manufacturing economy.

DPIIT will amplify the programme's reach through the Startup India ecosystem, focusing on fostering innovation and nurturing entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)