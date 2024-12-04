Left Menu

Honda Launches Advanced Third-Generation Amaze in India

Honda Cars India Ltd. launches the third-generation Amaze, debuting globally in India. Priced between Rs 7.9 lakh to 10.89 lakhs, it competes in the compact sedan segment with advanced features. Equipped with Honda SENSING, it includes ADAS technology, setting new benchmarks for safety and innovation.

New Honda Amaze 3-rd Generation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has unveiled the all-new third-generation Honda Amaze, marking its global debut on Indian soil. The new model is competitively priced, ranging from Rs 7.9 lakh to 10.89 lakhs ex-showroom Delhi, aiming to capture the hearts of compact sedan enthusiasts.

Strategically positioning itself against the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tiago, the new Amaze offers an enticing entry price in the Rs 6-7 lakh bracket. As India's importance to Honda is underscored, it is the first market to experience the rollout of this eagerly anticipated vehicle.

The technologically advanced Amaze features Honda SENSING, incorporating India's most affordable Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). With a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine, available transmissions include a 5-speed manual and CVT with paddle shifters. The model is enhanced with over 28 safety features, six airbags, and connectivity through Honda Connect, offered in V, VX, and ZX trims in six colors.

