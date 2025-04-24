Left Menu

Mixed Market Sentiments Amid Global Trade Tensions and Earnings Reports

European markets face defensive movement due to deteriorating business sentiment and unpredictable tariff policies by President Trump, despite solid corporate earnings. The German Ifo index and European consumer confidence show declines. Attention shifts to key U.S. earnings reports and potential easing of U.S.-China trade conflicts.

European markets are poised to remain on the defensive as the day unfolds, impacted by worsening business sentiment across the continent. President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff strategies are eroding market confidence, despite some resilience shown in recent corporate earnings.

A significant decline in business morale is anticipated in Germany, as indicated by the upcoming Ifo index, following discouraging PMI results for the eurozone and the UK. France and Britain's consumer confidence is also expected to show a downward trend this month. Meanwhile, stock futures suggest a nearly flat opening in Europe and a dip in the U.S. market.

In a bid to ease trade tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has hinted that the current high tariffs between the U.S. and China may not be sustainable, potentially paving the way for de-escalation. The global market awaits major U.S. earnings reports from companies like Merck and Alphabet, while the attention also turns to broader developments such as Germany's Ifo business climate index and the G20 finance meeting outcomes.

