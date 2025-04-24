Left Menu

Sino-U.S. Trade War Adds Volatility to Chinese and Hong Kong Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks experienced volatility amid mixed signals from the U.S. regarding tariff reductions. While China's blue-chip index declined, technology shares led a downturn in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index. U.S. Treasury Secretary expressed a willingness to ease tariffs, yet no unilateral action was planned, leaving investors uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:00 IST
Sino-U.S. Trade War Adds Volatility to Chinese and Hong Kong Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong stocks faced a turbulent session on Thursday as the United States hinted at possible tariff reductions against China but refrained from taking unilateral action. Investors found themselves at a crossroads, uncertain about the future path of the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The morning session saw China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index erasing initial gains, closing down 0.1%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1%, with technology shares dragging it down. This comes in response to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's statement highlighting the unsustainability of current high tariffs under the Trump administration.

Concerns grow as questions about the timing and impact of potential tariff changes remain. While there is speculation about possible negotiations, China President Xi Jinping is unlikely to act first. The tech sector bore the brunt of sell-offs, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index plunging 2%. In contrast, Chinese banking shares surged following the government's $72 billion bank recapitalization initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025