Intense Standoff: Security Forces Clash with Suspected Terrorists in Udhampur
Security forces and suspected terrorists clashed in an exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The incident occurred during a search operation in the Dudu-Basantgarh area. The operation, initiated on prior intelligence reports of terrorist activity, was ongoing at the time of the last updates.
On Thursday, security forces engaged in a dramatic exchange of fire with suspected terrorists in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter occurred as a search operation was underway in the Dudu-Basantgarh area, specifically initiated based on intelligence reports of terrorist presence.
The operation developed into a fierce standoff, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region. Sources revealed that the gunfire erupted when law enforcement units attempted to contain the suspects.
The operation continued at the time of the latest reports, underscoring the volatile situation faced by security personnel. The authorities remain vigilant as they attempt to restore normalcy in the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
