Left Menu

Intense Standoff: Security Forces Clash with Suspected Terrorists in Udhampur

Security forces and suspected terrorists clashed in an exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The incident occurred during a search operation in the Dudu-Basantgarh area. The operation, initiated on prior intelligence reports of terrorist activity, was ongoing at the time of the last updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:58 IST
Intense Standoff: Security Forces Clash with Suspected Terrorists in Udhampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, security forces engaged in a dramatic exchange of fire with suspected terrorists in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter occurred as a search operation was underway in the Dudu-Basantgarh area, specifically initiated based on intelligence reports of terrorist presence.

The operation developed into a fierce standoff, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region. Sources revealed that the gunfire erupted when law enforcement units attempted to contain the suspects.

The operation continued at the time of the latest reports, underscoring the volatile situation faced by security personnel. The authorities remain vigilant as they attempt to restore normalcy in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025