Kyiv Under Siege: Escalating Conflict Claims Lives
Missile and drone attacks in Kyiv resulted in nine deaths and 63 injuries, as reported by local emergency services. Destruction has been significant, with ongoing rescue operations in five districts. Efforts continue to locate individuals trapped under rubble.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:58 IST
In a grave escalation of conflict, missile and drone attacks devastated the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, claiming the lives of nine people while injuring 63, according to local emergency services.
Significant destruction has been reported, with emergency services announcing on Telegram that searches are underway for individuals trapped beneath the rubble.
Rescue operations persist across five districts of the city as authorities scramble to respond to this tragic crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pawan Kalyan Visits Son Recovering from Fire Accident Injuries
Venezuela's Economic State of Emergency: Navigating Sanctions and Growth
Auckland City Hospital Enhances Emergency Services with Major ED Overhaul
Venezuela Declares Economic Emergency Amid U.S. Sanctions
Venezuela Declares Economic Emergency Amid U.S. Sanctions