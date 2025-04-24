Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Escalating Conflict Claims Lives

Missile and drone attacks in Kyiv resulted in nine deaths and 63 injuries, as reported by local emergency services. Destruction has been significant, with ongoing rescue operations in five districts. Efforts continue to locate individuals trapped under rubble.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grave escalation of conflict, missile and drone attacks devastated the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, claiming the lives of nine people while injuring 63, according to local emergency services.

Significant destruction has been reported, with emergency services announcing on Telegram that searches are underway for individuals trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescue operations persist across five districts of the city as authorities scramble to respond to this tragic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

