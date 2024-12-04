Vedanta Aluminium's Rs 1,200 Crore Investment in Odisha's Green Future

Vedanta Aluminium has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,200 crore over the next quarter-century, targeting the development of areas surrounding its Lanjigarh plant and Sijimali mine in Odisha. The initiative seeks to boost regional growth while maintaining environmental sustainability.

The funds, channeled through existing and proposed development funds in Kalahadi and Rayagada districts, aim to engage public representatives for collaborative developmental efforts. The Sijimali bauxite block is expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 2,200 crore for the state exchequer.

Moreover, the project offers bright prospects in employment, potentially creating over 1,500 jobs. By considering environmental health crucial, Vedanta Aluminium advocates for bio-friendly practices to preserve the area's natural ecosystem, said Sunil Gupta, the company's COO.

(With inputs from agencies.)