Vedanta Aluminium's Rs 1,200 Crore Investment in Odisha's Green Future

Vedanta Aluminium plans to invest Rs 1,200 crore over 25 years in Odisha's Kalahadi and Rayagada districts. The investment aims to develop the periphery of its Lanjigarh plant and Sijimali mine. This initiative will generate significant revenue and employment while preserving the region’s ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vedanta Aluminium has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,200 crore over the next quarter-century, targeting the development of areas surrounding its Lanjigarh plant and Sijimali mine in Odisha. The initiative seeks to boost regional growth while maintaining environmental sustainability.

The funds, channeled through existing and proposed development funds in Kalahadi and Rayagada districts, aim to engage public representatives for collaborative developmental efforts. The Sijimali bauxite block is expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 2,200 crore for the state exchequer.

Moreover, the project offers bright prospects in employment, potentially creating over 1,500 jobs. By considering environmental health crucial, Vedanta Aluminium advocates for bio-friendly practices to preserve the area's natural ecosystem, said Sunil Gupta, the company's COO.

