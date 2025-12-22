Left Menu

Bangladesh Media Under Siege: A Fight for Survival Amid Violence

Bangladeshi media faces severe threats to survival and journalists' safety after recent mob attacks on major newspaper offices. Editors emphasize that staying alive has become the priority over freedom of expression. The interim government is criticized for insufficient protection and labeling attackers as fringe elements.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's media landscape confronts existential threats as journalists now prioritize survival over freedom of expression, reveal editors of top newspapers.

In a shocking turn, mobs attacked and torched the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, trapping employees while authorities struggled to respond.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has arrested nine suspects. However, criticism arises as the government classified the extremists as fringe elements, raising concerns over effective protection for the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

