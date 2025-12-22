Bangladesh Media Under Siege: A Fight for Survival Amid Violence

Bangladesh's media landscape confronts existential threats as journalists now prioritize survival over freedom of expression, reveal editors of top newspapers.

In a shocking turn, mobs attacked and torched the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, trapping employees while authorities struggled to respond.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has arrested nine suspects. However, criticism arises as the government classified the extremists as fringe elements, raising concerns over effective protection for the press.

