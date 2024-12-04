Left Menu

Kerala Land Acquisition Drama: A Call for Action by Shashi Tharoor

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sit on a dharna to expedite land acquisition for a railway project in Kerala. This came during a discussion on the Nemom terminal project, highlighting the need for timely completion to decongest railway lines to Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:44 IST
Kerala Land Acquisition Drama: A Call for Action by Shashi Tharoor
Railway Project
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw proposed in the Lok Sabha that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor should consider sitting on a dharna to expedite land acquisition for a critical railway project in Kerala.

Vaishnaw's remarks were made during a debate focused on the Nemom railway terminal project in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor's constituency. The Congress leader highlighted concerns over project delays and inadequate funding, pointing out the urgent need to decongest railway access to Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Responding to these issues, Vaishnaw emphasized the government's commitment to reducing congestion in major cities by building new terminals designed to meet future demands. He pointed out that funding isn't the issue, as Rs 2,150 crore has already been allocated for land acquisition, urging Tharoor to influence local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024