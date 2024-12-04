Kerala Land Acquisition Drama: A Call for Action by Shashi Tharoor

On Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw proposed in the Lok Sabha that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor should consider sitting on a dharna to expedite land acquisition for a critical railway project in Kerala.

Vaishnaw's remarks were made during a debate focused on the Nemom railway terminal project in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor's constituency. The Congress leader highlighted concerns over project delays and inadequate funding, pointing out the urgent need to decongest railway access to Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Responding to these issues, Vaishnaw emphasized the government's commitment to reducing congestion in major cities by building new terminals designed to meet future demands. He pointed out that funding isn't the issue, as Rs 2,150 crore has already been allocated for land acquisition, urging Tharoor to influence local authorities.

