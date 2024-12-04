Kerala Land Acquisition Drama: A Call for Action by Shashi Tharoor
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sit on a dharna to expedite land acquisition for a railway project in Kerala. This came during a discussion on the Nemom terminal project, highlighting the need for timely completion to decongest railway lines to Thiruvananthapuram Central.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw proposed in the Lok Sabha that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor should consider sitting on a dharna to expedite land acquisition for a critical railway project in Kerala.
Vaishnaw's remarks were made during a debate focused on the Nemom railway terminal project in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor's constituency. The Congress leader highlighted concerns over project delays and inadequate funding, pointing out the urgent need to decongest railway access to Thiruvananthapuram Central.
Responding to these issues, Vaishnaw emphasized the government's commitment to reducing congestion in major cities by building new terminals designed to meet future demands. He pointed out that funding isn't the issue, as Rs 2,150 crore has already been allocated for land acquisition, urging Tharoor to influence local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party Challenges Police Conduct in Lok Sabha Elections
Nanded Lok Sabha Bypoll: A Battle of Legacies
As Leader of Opposition, I will raise this issue in Lok Sabha; our demand for JPC stands: Rahul Gandhi on charges against Adani in US.
State poll results have added to strength of popular mandate seen in Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi.
NDA's Strategy: A Mission for 2029 Lok Sabha Elections