MOIL Limited Delivers Record-Breaking November in Manganese Production and Sales

MOIL Limited, celebrated as a Miniratna state-owned enterprise specializing in manganese ore mining, has achieved a breakthrough in its production and sales record this November, marking its best performance since inception. According to the Ministry of Steel, MOIL produced 1.63 lakh tonnes of ore this November, an unprecedented achievement.

In terms of sales, the company also reported its highest-ever November sales, registering 1.33 lakh tonnes, a significant 32% increase over the corresponding period last year (CPLY). So far, in FY'25, the company has achieved sales of 9.90 lakh tonnes, a 4.76% rise over CPLY, and surpassed a turnover of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Continuing its commitment to exploration, MOIL conducted 63,654 meters of exploratory core drilling from April to November 2024, a substantial 1.28 times increase over CPLY. Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD MOIL, expressed optimism, noting the company's sustained upward momentum in both production and sales. The MOIL team remains determined to mark another successful financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)