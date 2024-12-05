Left Menu

Disruptions on Delhi Metro's Blue Line Due to Cable Theft

Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced disruptions on Thursday due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. This led to reduced train speeds, causing delays and overcrowding. The issue will be resolved after operational hours, while normal services continue on other sections of the line.

Passengers traveling on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced significant disruptions on Thursday, as a cable theft incident between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar resulted in restricted train operations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported that trains on this vital corridor would run at reduced speeds throughout the day, leading to delays and overcrowding.

The theft and damage to signalling cables necessitated speed restrictions, affecting the flow of passengers, while normal services continued on the unaffected sections of the Blue Line.

