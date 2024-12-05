Disruptions on Delhi Metro's Blue Line Due to Cable Theft

Passengers traveling on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced significant disruptions on Thursday, as a cable theft incident between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar resulted in restricted train operations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported that trains on this vital corridor would run at reduced speeds throughout the day, leading to delays and overcrowding.

The theft and damage to signalling cables necessitated speed restrictions, affecting the flow of passengers, while normal services continued on the unaffected sections of the Blue Line.

(With inputs from agencies.)