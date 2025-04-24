Left Menu

World News Roundup: Global Tensions and Tributes

A summary of recent news highlights various global issues: Pakistan closed its airspace to India amid tensions, the Trump administration eyed Venezuelan deportation, the US reviewed South African refugee claims, and deadly incidents occurred in France and Ukraine. Meanwhile, China advocated for tariff removal, and Auschwitz survivors commemorated liberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines following New Delhi's suspension of a water-sharing treaty. This move comes as friction has intensified after a militant attack in the Indian-ruled portion of Kashmir.

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny for moving a Venezuelan man from Pennsylvania to Texas for possible deportation, disregarding a federal judge's order. This move has sparked concerns about the administration's adherence to judicial rulings.

In Pretoria, U.S. officials have interviewed white South Africans seeking refugee status due to land disputes and crime, while applicants expressed optimism about their prospects. Other political issues and conflicts, such as the faltering Russian-Ukrainian peace efforts, have also taken center stage in global discussions.

