World News Roundup: Global Tensions and Tributes

Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines following New Delhi's suspension of a water-sharing treaty. This move comes as friction has intensified after a militant attack in the Indian-ruled portion of Kashmir.

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny for moving a Venezuelan man from Pennsylvania to Texas for possible deportation, disregarding a federal judge's order. This move has sparked concerns about the administration's adherence to judicial rulings.

In Pretoria, U.S. officials have interviewed white South Africans seeking refugee status due to land disputes and crime, while applicants expressed optimism about their prospects. Other political issues and conflicts, such as the faltering Russian-Ukrainian peace efforts, have also taken center stage in global discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)