Streamlining India's Logistics: A Path to Investment & Efficiency

The Indian government aims to enhance the logistics sector by reducing regulatory challenges to improve business operations and attract investments. Highlighting the importance of efficient logistics for economic growth, officials discussed making crucial data more accessible to the private sector, requiring cooperation among all stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government is actively working to cut down regulatory barriers in the logistics sector, aiming to improve business operations and draw increased investments, according to a senior official.

During a recent event, Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, revealed ongoing discussions to make PM Gati Shakti data more accessible to the private sector. He underscored the importance of efficient logistics in ensuring quick transportation of people and goods.

Anita Praveen, Chairperson of the WDRA, also highlighted initiatives like streamlined warehouse licensing processes to enhance ease of business operations. However, officials noted that achieving targets requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders including the industry and business community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

