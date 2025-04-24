Streamlining India's Logistics: A Path to Investment & Efficiency

The government is actively working to cut down regulatory barriers in the logistics sector, aiming to improve business operations and draw increased investments, according to a senior official.

During a recent event, Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, revealed ongoing discussions to make PM Gati Shakti data more accessible to the private sector. He underscored the importance of efficient logistics in ensuring quick transportation of people and goods.

Anita Praveen, Chairperson of the WDRA, also highlighted initiatives like streamlined warehouse licensing processes to enhance ease of business operations. However, officials noted that achieving targets requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders including the industry and business community.

(With inputs from agencies.)