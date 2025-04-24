AIUDF MLA Arrested Over Pakistan Defense Remarks

Assam opposition MLA Aminul Islam from the AIUDF was arrested on sedition charges after allegedly defending Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The AIUDF disowned Islam's statements, clarifying they reflect his personal views and not those of the party.

Islam's arrest, sanctioned by the state police, comes after video evidence emerged, and he was taken into custody at his Nagaon district residence. Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of support for Pakistan, particularly on social media, and indicated that Islam will face legal proceedings.

AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal condemned the attack and clarified that Islam's comments were his own and did not represent the party's stance.

