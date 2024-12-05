Left Menu

Raymond Lifestyle's Leadership Reshuffle: Singhania Takes the Helm

Gautam Hari Singhania has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of Raymond Lifestyle, following shareholder approval. Despite initial opposition from advisory firms over remuneration concerns, Singhania secured 86.85% votes. The appointment occurs as Raymond Lifestyle navigates its recent stock listing and aims for focused growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:38 IST
Raymond Lifestyle's Leadership Reshuffle: Singhania Takes the Helm
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Hari Singhania has ascended to the role of Executive Chairman at Raymond Lifestyle, after receiving overwhelming shareholder approval. This marks a strategic leadership transition for the textiles giant as it moves forward post-demerger.

Despite opposition from leading proxy advisory firms due to remuneration and reputational concerns, the proposal garnered 86.85% of the total votes at the company's AGM, surpassing the required supermajority under the Companies Act 2013.

Raymond Lifestyle, now independently listed, also secured support for Sunil Kataria as Managing Director. The company views the elevated leadership as a commitment to its growth trajectory and increased shareholder value, amidst a 0.69% uptick in its share prices on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024