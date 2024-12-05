Abercrombie & Fitch Enters India with Myntra Franchise
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announced a multi-year franchise deal with Myntra Jabong to expand its presence in India through stores and online platforms. CEO Fran Horowitz highlighted India's market potential. The venture will target top metros, with operations expected to start by late 2025.
American lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has announced a strategic franchise partnership with Myntra Jabong, aiming to expand in the Indian retail market. This collaboration will leverage Myntra's extensive reach to establish both physical and digital storefronts.
The partnership intends to solidify Abercrombie & Fitch's foothold in India, especially in metropolitan areas such as Delhi and Mumbai, which will be prioritized for initial store launches. The efforts cater to expanding the brand's presence via brick-and-mortar and online platforms.
According to Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz, the brand recognizes the immense potential of the Indian market, targeting a rollout of stores and online offerings in the latter part of 2025. Myntra, with its vast user base and rising revenue, provides a robust platform for this venture.
