Left Menu

Frasers Faces Economic Storm Amid Government Tax Hikes

British retailer Frasers points to government tax hikes as the cause of a decline in consumer confidence, which has led the company to cut its profit expectations. The budget increase has increased costs substantially, prompting concerns about reduced investments and slower economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:37 IST
Frasers Faces Economic Storm Amid Government Tax Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major British retailer Frasers has expressed frustration over the government's recent tax hikes, which it blames for declining consumer confidence and a necessary reduction in its annual profit forecast.

The company, which owns brands like House of Fraser and operates over 1,500 stores in the UK, saw its shares drop 12% after indicating tougher trading conditions alongside rivals.

Frasers anticipates additional costs due to the budget, while it continues to implement its 'elevation strategy' aimed at forging stronger ties with major brands and boosting its own brand development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024