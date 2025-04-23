Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Talks: High Tariffs Under Scrutiny

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the need to reduce high tariffs between the U.S. and China to facilitate trade negotiations. He described the current tariffs as unsustainable, likening them to an embargo, and stressed the importance of rebalancing trade relations between the world's two largest economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:11 IST
U.S.-China Trade Talks: High Tariffs Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move to promote smoother U.S.-China trade discussions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a reduction in the high tariffs currently in place.

Speaking at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, Bessent asserted the necessity of scaling back the 145% tariffs on Chinese goods and the 125% tariffs applied by China on U.S. products.

Highlighting the urgency, he compared the present situation to an embargo, noting the impracticality of continued high tariffs for both nations as they aim to recalibrate their trading relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025