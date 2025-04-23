Renewed Boycott of Pakistani Artists in Indian Cinema Post-Pahalgam Attack
Following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has reiterated its boycott of Pakistani artists in the Indian entertainment industry. This directive impacts collaborations like Fawad Khan's upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal', prompting social media campaigns against its release.
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, has sparked fresh demands for boycotting Pakistani artists and films in India.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reinforced its directive, urging a total boycott of Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, involved in any Indian entertainment projects.
With the film 'Abir Gulaal' featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan due for release, social media campaigns are mounting to prevent its debut in India, echoing past reactions seen post-Uri and Pulwama attacks.
