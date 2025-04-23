Tidjane Thiam: A Businessman's Battle for Ivory Coast's Presidency
Tidjane Thiam, Ivory Coast opposition leader and former Credit Suisse CEO, is determined to run in the upcoming presidential election. Despite being removed from the electoral roll, he emphasizes peace and reconciliation, continuing to face opposition and aggression, but remains committed to his political goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- France
In a resolute declaration, Ivory Coast opposition leader Tidjane Thiam announced on Wednesday his determination to remain in the presidential race set for October, even after his removal from the electoral roll.
Speaking in Paris, the former Credit Suisse CEO described himself as a businessman advocating for peace and reconciliation, facing unyielding opposition and hostility.
Despite these challenges, Thiam remains steadfast in his ambition to lead Ivory Coast in a new direction, emphasizing constructive dialogue over aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Urges Reconciliation in Abdullah Matrimonial Dispute
Political Waves: Speculation Rises Amid Thackeray Reconciliation Buzz
Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Reconciliation for Marathi Unity
Revisiting Past Ties: Franco-Haitian Commission on Historical Reconciliation
Marathi Unity Under Threat: Political Rifts and Reconciliation