Tidjane Thiam: A Businessman's Battle for Ivory Coast's Presidency

In a resolute declaration, Ivory Coast opposition leader Tidjane Thiam announced on Wednesday his determination to remain in the presidential race set for October, even after his removal from the electoral roll.

Speaking in Paris, the former Credit Suisse CEO described himself as a businessman advocating for peace and reconciliation, facing unyielding opposition and hostility.

Despite these challenges, Thiam remains steadfast in his ambition to lead Ivory Coast in a new direction, emphasizing constructive dialogue over aggression.

