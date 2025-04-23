Left Menu

Tidjane Thiam: A Businessman's Battle for Ivory Coast's Presidency

Tidjane Thiam, Ivory Coast opposition leader and former Credit Suisse CEO, is determined to run in the upcoming presidential election. Despite being removed from the electoral roll, he emphasizes peace and reconciliation, continuing to face opposition and aggression, but remains committed to his political goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:12 IST
In a resolute declaration, Ivory Coast opposition leader Tidjane Thiam announced on Wednesday his determination to remain in the presidential race set for October, even after his removal from the electoral roll.

Speaking in Paris, the former Credit Suisse CEO described himself as a businessman advocating for peace and reconciliation, facing unyielding opposition and hostility.

Despite these challenges, Thiam remains steadfast in his ambition to lead Ivory Coast in a new direction, emphasizing constructive dialogue over aggression.

