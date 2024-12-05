Myntra Revolutionizes Fashion With Launch of 30-Minute Delivery 'M-Now'

Myntra, a prominent fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, has unveiled 'M-Now', a pioneering quick commerce service that promises delivery within 30 minutes. Initially available in Bengaluru, it targets expansion to multiple Indian cities.

The platform seeks to eliminate the typical trade-offs in convenience and choice by offering a diverse selection of brands, including Vero Moda, MANGO, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

Myntra's strategy is fueled by its technological strengths and broad brand network, with ambitions to heighten product variety to over one lakh styles. Following a successful pilot in select Bengaluru areas, M-Now aims to gain momentum nationwide.

