Left Menu

Myntra Revolutionizes Fashion With Launch of 30-Minute Delivery 'M-Now'

Myntra launches 'M-Now', a quick commerce service pledge to deliver fashion and lifestyle products within 30 minutes. Initially operational in Bengaluru, it will soon expand across India. M-Now aims to provide immediate access to global brands, addressing customer demand for speed and variety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:01 IST
Myntra Revolutionizes Fashion With Launch of 30-Minute Delivery 'M-Now'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Myntra, a prominent fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, has unveiled 'M-Now', a pioneering quick commerce service that promises delivery within 30 minutes. Initially available in Bengaluru, it targets expansion to multiple Indian cities.

The platform seeks to eliminate the typical trade-offs in convenience and choice by offering a diverse selection of brands, including Vero Moda, MANGO, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

Myntra's strategy is fueled by its technological strengths and broad brand network, with ambitions to heighten product variety to over one lakh styles. Following a successful pilot in select Bengaluru areas, M-Now aims to gain momentum nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024