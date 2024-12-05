Atmosphere — The Store Makers Secures Rs 5 Crore to Revolutionize Retail Fitouts

Atmosphere — The Store Makers, a burgeoning startup in the fitout industry, has successfully secured Rs 5 crore through a seed funding round. The funding round was jointly spearheaded by Artha Venture Fund and PIL Italica Lifestyle Ltd, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.

With this influx of capital, Atmosphere plans to broaden its scope in offering premium retail, hospitality, and workplace design and build services. Co-Founder and CEO Nilesh Rathod emphasized the company's unique, all-encompassing platform that provides innovative design, smooth project management, and effective construction solutions supported by scalable furniture and fixture offerings.

The startup has already made a mark by delivering meticulously crafted spaces for renowned brands such as Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Aza, Emporio Armani, Kalki Fashions, and others, showcasing its capability to transform retail and workspace environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)