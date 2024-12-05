Revolutionizing India's Skies and Rails: ProAce and Star Navigation's Tech Leap

In a significant move towards technological advancement in India's transportation sectors, ProAce Business Solutions Inc. has teamed up with Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. to launch ProAce Star India Private Limited. This collaboration is set to redefine the aviation and railway industries by integrating state-of-the-art technology to enhance safety and efficiency.

The venture introduces the In-Flight Safety Monitoring System (ISMS), featuring pioneering real-time monitoring capabilities enhanced by AI and AR. Targeted at addressing the specific needs of Indian aviation, this initiative supports the 'Make in India' mandate, promoting local innovation and manufacturing.

Star Navigation's cutting-edge real-time monitoring technology, combined with ProAce's strategic expertise, aims to address India's soaring aviation challenges: soaring passenger numbers, expanding fleets, and complex airspace management. ProAce Star India also extends its advanced technological solutions to the railway sector, tackling issues like fog-related delays to ensure safer and more efficient operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)