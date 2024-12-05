Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Cable Conundrum: Theft Derails Blue Line Speed

A theft involving over 140 meters of signaling cable between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on Delhi Metro's Blue Line was reported, causing reduced metro speeds. Police are investigating without surveillance footage, but suspect workers and local miscreants. This incident highlights repeated cable thefts on the metro network.

Updated: 05-12-2024 20:55 IST
A significant cable theft incident disrupted services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Thursday, as over 140 meters of signaling cable were stolen between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The theft resulted in a temporary speed reduction.

Police have launched an investigation but, in the absence of CCTV footage, suspect miscreants who scaled trees to access the cables. Workers previously stationed nearby are also under scrutiny.

Authorities continue to address similar challenges as over 200 similar offenses have been reported in the last four years. Upgrading surveillance and improving lighting are seen as potential deterrents.

