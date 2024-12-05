Delhi Metro's Cable Conundrum: Theft Derails Blue Line Speed

A significant cable theft incident disrupted services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Thursday, as over 140 meters of signaling cable were stolen between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The theft resulted in a temporary speed reduction.

Police have launched an investigation but, in the absence of CCTV footage, suspect miscreants who scaled trees to access the cables. Workers previously stationed nearby are also under scrutiny.

Authorities continue to address similar challenges as over 200 similar offenses have been reported in the last four years. Upgrading surveillance and improving lighting are seen as potential deterrents.

(With inputs from agencies.)