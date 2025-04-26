Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Virginia Giuffre, Advocate and Survivor

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent figure who accused influential individuals, including Prince Andrew, of exploitation, has died by suicide at 41. Known for her courage and advocacy for other survivors, Giuffre was a deeply loving person. Her legacy as an advocate for victims remains powerful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-04-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 07:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Virginia Giuffre, known for her courage in confronting powerful figures, has died at 41. She accused UK's Prince Andrew and others of exploitation as a teenager trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Her representative confirmed her death by suicide at her farm in Western Australia and remembered her as a compassionate, loving individual.

Giuffre leaves behind a legacy of advocacy for survivors, with those close to her expressing profound loss and admiration for her life's work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

