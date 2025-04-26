Tragic Loss: Virginia Giuffre, Advocate and Survivor

Virginia Giuffre, known for her courage in confronting powerful figures, has died at 41. She accused UK's Prince Andrew and others of exploitation as a teenager trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Her representative confirmed her death by suicide at her farm in Western Australia and remembered her as a compassionate, loving individual.

Giuffre leaves behind a legacy of advocacy for survivors, with those close to her expressing profound loss and admiration for her life's work.

