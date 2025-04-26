Left Menu

Taiwan Aims for Diplomatic Boost at Pope's Funeral

Taiwan's envoy to the funeral of Pope Francis seeks to strengthen international ties amid diplomatic isolation. Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen, representing Taiwan, aims to engage with global leaders. Despite China's claims over Taiwan, the island seeks to bolster relations and promote regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 07:42 IST
Taiwan Aims for Diplomatic Boost at Pope's Funeral
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a diplomatic move, Taiwan's envoy to Pope Francis' funeral hopes to enhance international relations with global leaders. The island faces diplomatic isolation, recognized by only 12 countries, including the Vatican.

Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen will represent Taiwan, aiming for constructive dialogues with attending world leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. Chen emphasized the significance of even brief positive interactions to boost Taiwan's diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, under the shadow of China's claims and ongoing Vatican-China negotiations, Taiwan seeks to uphold and expand its bilateral cooperation with the Vatican, pursuing peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025