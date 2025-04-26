Taiwan Aims for Diplomatic Boost at Pope's Funeral
Taiwan's envoy to the funeral of Pope Francis seeks to strengthen international ties amid diplomatic isolation. Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen, representing Taiwan, aims to engage with global leaders. Despite China's claims over Taiwan, the island seeks to bolster relations and promote regional peace.
In a diplomatic move, Taiwan's envoy to Pope Francis' funeral hopes to enhance international relations with global leaders. The island faces diplomatic isolation, recognized by only 12 countries, including the Vatican.
Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen will represent Taiwan, aiming for constructive dialogues with attending world leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. Chen emphasized the significance of even brief positive interactions to boost Taiwan's diplomatic efforts.
Meanwhile, under the shadow of China's claims and ongoing Vatican-China negotiations, Taiwan seeks to uphold and expand its bilateral cooperation with the Vatican, pursuing peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
