Tensions Rise as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Kashmir

On the night of April 25-26, Pakistan's military violated a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in Kashmir through unprovoked small arms fire. Indian army officials confirmed the incident and reported that their troops responded accordingly. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported from the skirmish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 07:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Tensions have escalated in the Kashmir valley as a defence official confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control. The incident occurred on the night of April 25-26 when multiple Pakistan Army posts engaged in unprovoked firing.

The Srinagar-based official stated that in response to the aggression, Indian army troops appropriately retaliated with small arms. Despite the exchange of fire, no casualties have been reported, providing a slight relief amidst the tensions.

This episode marks a breach in the fragile peace maintained along the Line of Control, emphasizing the ongoing challenges in the region. Government officials continue to monitor the situation closely as they aim to prevent further escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

