Australia Boosts Language Learning to Celebrate Cultural Diversity

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has articulated cultural diversity as a fundamental strength of the nation, announcing a proposal to allocate A$25 million for teaching students languages other than English.

This declaration comes shortly after a neo-Nazi disrupted an Indigenous ceremony in Melbourne, an event Albanese condemned as cowardly.

With elections on the horizon, Albanese pledges support for 600 community schools instructing over 90,000 students in 84 languages, countering growing right-wing extremism in the country.

