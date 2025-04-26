Australia Boosts Language Learning to Celebrate Cultural Diversity
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized cultural diversity as Australia's strength, pledging A$25 million for language schools. This announcement follows a neo-Nazi disruption in Melbourne. Albanese, campaigning for re-election, promised support for 600 schools aiding over 90,000 students learning 84 languages. The action counters a rise in right-wing extremism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-04-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 07:09 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has articulated cultural diversity as a fundamental strength of the nation, announcing a proposal to allocate A$25 million for teaching students languages other than English.
This declaration comes shortly after a neo-Nazi disrupted an Indigenous ceremony in Melbourne, an event Albanese condemned as cowardly.
With elections on the horizon, Albanese pledges support for 600 community schools instructing over 90,000 students in 84 languages, countering growing right-wing extremism in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
