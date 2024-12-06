India's Young Authors Shine: NYAF Announces Pioneer League Winners

In a celebration of young literary talent, the National Young Authors Fair (NYAF) revealed the winners of its Pioneer League during the India edition of the competition. Held on December 6, the event honors school students who excel in writing, with categories for Jury Choice and Best-Seller awards.

This edition of NYAF 2024-25 aims to inspire over a million budding authors and readers from more than 10,000 schools across India. With the deadline for the general category set on January 12, 2025, the fair underscores a commitment to fostering creativity and literacy among young individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks and NYAF, lauded the young authors as pioneers of the nation's literary future, highlighting India's abundance of youthful creativity and potential. The event's progress will culminate with upcoming leagues like Grand Jury, Genre, and Pinnacle, starting January 13, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)