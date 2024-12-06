KBC and EIB Launch €600M Loan Facility to Boost Sustainability Investments for Belgian SMEs

KBC and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have expanded their longstanding partnership with a new €300 million EIB loan, matched by KBC’s own funds, creating a €600 million financing facility. This initiative is aimed at empowering Belgian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to pursue sustainability-focused projects while strengthening their economic resilience and fostering innovation.

Supporting Belgian SMEs with Sustainable Financing

The €600 million facility will complement KBC’s regular lending to Belgian businesses, ensuring that more SMEs can access affordable financing for environmentally sustainable investments. These loans, distributed via KBC’s extensive network, will focus on projects such as:

Renewable energy development.

Energy efficiency upgrades.

Water extraction and recycling systems.

Sustainable transport solutions.

Climate resilience projects.

Additionally, 20% of the funds will be earmarked for investments in Belgium’s “cohesion regions,” fostering equitable economic growth across diverse areas.

Leaders’ Perspectives

Robert de Groot, EIB Vice-President, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration:

“This partnership ensures that Belgian SMEs have the financial tools needed to adapt, grow, and innovate while contributing to a greener, more resilient economy.”

Wim Eraly, Senior General Manager for Commercial Banking at KBC Belgium, highlighted the urgency of sustainability:

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time. Belgian businesses, both large and small, must adapt swiftly to reduce their ecological footprint. This program aligns perfectly with KBC’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic transitions, offering companies the financial support and advice they need.”

A Legacy of Collaboration

The EIB and KBC’s partnership dates back to the 1990s. The EIB alone has facilitated over €2.3 billion in competitive lending to KBC, underscoring their shared commitment to driving sustainable economic progress in Belgium.

Additional Impact and Resources

The new program aligns with the European Union’s sustainability goals, offering SMEs opportunities to enhance operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. KBC will also provide advisory services, leveraging its expertise as a bank, insurer, and asset manager to guide companies through their green transition.

This initiative not only facilitates immediate access to financing for sustainability projects but also contributes to long-term economic growth and ecological resilience, supporting Belgium’s broader climate action objectives.