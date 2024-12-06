"Indian agriculture needs sustainable practices and reduced use of chemicals and fertilizers": Commissioner PK Singh

Speaking at the "Agriculture and Rural Communication Summit 2024" on Friday, PK Singh, Agriculture Commissioner, underscored the importance of sustainability in agriculture, emphasizing that the Indian system of agricultural system is rooted in sustainability practices. To promote sustainable practices, he said that the government is implementing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems and developing new seed varieties to reduce chemical and fertilizer use.

"Effective communication is crucial in supporting these efforts, and educating farmers about sustainable practices can be achieved through digital platforms, workshops, and demonstrations," he added. The purpose of the summit is to discuss innovative agriculture and rural communication strategies, policy alignment, and multi-stakeholder collaboration to bridge the gaps for a Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the summit 'The SnailShow Coffee Table Book" & Knowledge Paper on 'Rural Communication and Agriculture in India: Pathways to a Viksit Bharat 2047" was released. The SnailShow Coffee Table Book has highlighted the initiative of top industry leaders in the field of sustainable agriculture. While addressing the summit Rajarshi Roy Burman, ADG (Ag. Extension), ICAR highlighted, "ICAR has taken many steps towards digital delivery system such as VISTAAR AI Chatbot roll out in 5 states like Madhya Pradesh, UP, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Bihar(April end).

During the 2nd edition of "Agriculture and Rural Communication Summit 2024 a knowledge paper on "Rural Communication and Agriculture in India: Pathways to a Viksit Bharat 2047" by Synergy Technofin and Snailintegral was also released. The report highlights the need for future-forward solutions to transform rural communications and agriculture such as advances in Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain technology. These innovations are set to transform the way farmers work, making data-driven agriculture more accessible and empowering them to increase yields, improve crop quality, and enhance their livelihoods.

A knowledge paper has also highlighted the importance of digital literacy, strategic partnerships, and inclusive communication strategies to empower rural India. Key findings includes: collaborating with local schools and institutions to promote digital literacy; empowering women in agriculture to enhance productivity and socio-economic resilience; developing segmented communication strategies to cater to diverse demographics and using local languages and dialects, with voice-based solutions, to overcome literacy barriers. These initiatives will aim to contribute to the mission of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The day long summit has focused on various panel discussions such as sustainability in agriculture: The role of communication to combat emerging challenges; empowering farmer communities through communication: strategies for impact; technologies transforming communication strategies and innovations for effective farmer's engagement. (ANI)

