Bihar: Train engine gets decoupled from coaches

The engine of Anand Vihar-bound Garib Rath train got decoupled from the coaches in Bihar's Madhubani district on Friday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened around 12.43 pm between Khajauli and Rajnagar railway stations, they said. East Central Railway CPRO Sharswati Chandra told PTI that the incident was immediately noticed and the engine was coupled by 1.10 pm.

''The train resumed its journey later,'' he said.

The train was heading to Anand Vihar in New Delhi from Jaynagar in Madhubani.

