President Murmu Breaks Protocol for Odisha's Progress

President Droupadi Murmu broke protocol to visit her native Odisha, focusing on development initiatives. On her last day of a five-day visit, she laid foundations for railway lines, an airport, and a hospital in Rairangpur. Murmu emphasized her commitment to improving her home district of Mayurbhanj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rairangpur(Odisha) | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:45 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has proactively breached protocol to accelerate development efforts in Odisha, with a particular focus on Mayurbhanj, her home district. Her actions aim to improve regional infrastructure and living conditions.

During a five-day visit to the state, Murmu inaugurated projects including three new railway lines, a tribal research and development center, Dandbose airport, and a sub-divisional hospital in Rairangpur. While addressing a public meeting, she reiterated her dedication to advancing the state she knows so well.

Murmu attributed her ability to make a difference to the people who have shown her immense love and confidence, emphasizing her lifelong commitment to her roots. Her visits underscore her focus on the region's development, despite her demanding Presidential role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

