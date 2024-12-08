PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Rajasthan and Haryana: Paving Paths for Investment and Empowerment

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan and Haryana on Monday, according to an announcement from the Prime Minister's Office. The first stop on his itinerary is Jaipur, where he will open the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Scheduled for December 9-10, the Investment Summit is themed 'Replete, Responsible, Ready' and will feature 12 thematic sessions focusing on innovations in water security, sustainable mining, and women-led startups, among others. The summit will also include eight international country sessions on relevant topics like 'Water Management for Livable Cities' and 'Trade and Tourism.'

After concluding his duties in Rajasthan, Modi will travel to Panipat, Haryana. There, he will launch the LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana, an initiative designed to promote financial literacy among women aged 18-70 years and lay the foundation stone for the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University's main campus. The University will focus on horticultural research and crop diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)