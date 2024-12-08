Left Menu

PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Rajasthan and Haryana: Paving Paths for Investment and Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Haryana, inaugurating the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 in Jaipur and launching LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana in Panipat. The Summit aims to attract global investments, while the Bima Sakhi initiative focuses on women's financial empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:37 IST
PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Rajasthan and Haryana: Paving Paths for Investment and Empowerment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan and Haryana on Monday, according to an announcement from the Prime Minister's Office. The first stop on his itinerary is Jaipur, where he will open the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Scheduled for December 9-10, the Investment Summit is themed 'Replete, Responsible, Ready' and will feature 12 thematic sessions focusing on innovations in water security, sustainable mining, and women-led startups, among others. The summit will also include eight international country sessions on relevant topics like 'Water Management for Livable Cities' and 'Trade and Tourism.'

After concluding his duties in Rajasthan, Modi will travel to Panipat, Haryana. There, he will launch the LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana, an initiative designed to promote financial literacy among women aged 18-70 years and lay the foundation stone for the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University's main campus. The University will focus on horticultural research and crop diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024